Alpha Family Trust Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $386.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,316. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

