Alpha Family Trust Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $152,970,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.93. 1,712,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.72 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

