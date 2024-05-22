Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 1,070,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.