ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Up 33.3%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 136,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 19,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

ADVFN Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.87. The firm has a market cap of £7.36 million, a PE ratio of -438.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get ADVFN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADVFN news, insider Anthony Wollenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £700 ($889.68). 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.