abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AAS opened at GBX 285 ($3.62) on Wednesday. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of £440.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

