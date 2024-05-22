abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance
Shares of LON AAS opened at GBX 285 ($3.62) on Wednesday. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of £440.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.38 and a beta of 0.64.
abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asia Focus
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.