67,433 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,697,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,813,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 806,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 230,618 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,660,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,549,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.59. 38,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

