5,727 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.2 %

TECH opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

