52,709 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,709 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,653,000 after purchasing an additional 416,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,581,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,981,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.8 %

RUN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.50. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

