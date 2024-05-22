452 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,590 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,522.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,316.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,221.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

