3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.63 and last traded at $104.96. Approximately 745,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,711,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

