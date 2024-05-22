2,954 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $220.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,669,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,451. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

