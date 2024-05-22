23,059 Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Employers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Employers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Employers by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Price Performance

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,086. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Employers

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.