2,227 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,697,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

