203 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 249,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
NYSE:CW opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $286.23.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.24%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
