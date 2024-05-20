Windward (LON:WNWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.72) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s current price.
Windward Price Performance
Shares of WNWD stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.24). 122,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,984. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 0.67. Windward has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.19.
Windward Company Profile
