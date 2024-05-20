Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.44

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 337507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lummis Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 126.1% during the first quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 14,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $304,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 517,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.