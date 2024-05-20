Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Performance
WELL opened at $101.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
