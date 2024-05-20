Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $48.35 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4,830.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.