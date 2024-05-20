Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,297,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,815,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $31,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

