Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $83,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,071,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 517,435 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,108.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 509,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 467,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 450.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 489,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,017. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

