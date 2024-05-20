Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.57. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 966,577 shares changing hands.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,424 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 219,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

