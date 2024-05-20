Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.43

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 652897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several research firms have commented on U. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $379,180,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

