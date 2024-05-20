UBS Group AG Sells 1,842,001 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,724,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 1.61% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,668,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

