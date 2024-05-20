UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned 1.78% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,861,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.79. The company had a trading volume of 363,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

