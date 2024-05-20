UBS Group AG Has $1.22 Billion Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,224,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.37. 411,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,240. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.15. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.