UBS Group AG Buys 172,391 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Stryker worth $268,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after buying an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stryker by 103.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,493,000 after buying an additional 551,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stryker by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,957,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SYK traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $331.85. The company had a trading volume of 233,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.20 and its 200-day moving average is $322.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

