Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBSFY
Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 5.0 %
About Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ubisoft Entertainment
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.