Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. 66,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,375. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

