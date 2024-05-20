Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.18. Tuya shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 57,002 shares traded.

Tuya Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.