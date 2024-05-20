Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.18. Tuya shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 57,002 shares traded.
Tuya Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.30.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
