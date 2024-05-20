The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Lifted by Motco

Motco grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Clorox were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

