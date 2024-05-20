The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 225.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 383,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,409,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 691,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,643,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.34. 184,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 69.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

