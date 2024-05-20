Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Taitron Components Stock Up 3.5 %
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
