StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.