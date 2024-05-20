StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

