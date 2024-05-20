Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $8.00 at Susquehanna

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.