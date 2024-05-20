Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $220.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

SNOW traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.26. The company had a trading volume of 602,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,334. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $226,302,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $171,608,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

