Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,267,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Broadcom by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 246,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after buying an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 12,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $11.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,406.81. 592,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,803. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.12 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,311.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

