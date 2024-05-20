Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,609 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.0% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

DELL traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.44. 4,143,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $154.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.06.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

