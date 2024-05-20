Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Copart by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,057,000 after buying an additional 4,915,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

