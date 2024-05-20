Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.20. 409,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

