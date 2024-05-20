SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SBFG opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $92.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.