Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Raised to $6.00 at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

RSKD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 574,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,132. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

