Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,664 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,155,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after buying an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RJF. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $126.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $87.29 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

