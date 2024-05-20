RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.85

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get RadNet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RadNet

RadNet Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $5,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 168,857 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.