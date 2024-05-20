QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $192,242.54

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $192,242.54 and $1,934.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,872.86 or 1.00021434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006066 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001712 USD and is up 17.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,140.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

