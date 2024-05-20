Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Tops $40.58 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Qtum has a total market cap of $379.51 million and approximately $40.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00005398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.08 or 0.04614342 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00053477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,157,975 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

