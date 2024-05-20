PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $33.10

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $38.50. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 291,647 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568,171 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after acquiring an additional 188,774 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,223 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

