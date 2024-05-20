Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

