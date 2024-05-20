PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $64,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 119,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,243. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

