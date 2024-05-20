PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 62,867 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $97,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.